Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,413 Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 333,946 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 318,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 638,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 396,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

ATAK opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

