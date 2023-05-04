Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,658 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $78,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.27 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

