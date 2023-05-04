Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 35,424 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,428. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

