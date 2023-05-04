Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,925 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Farmland Partners worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $15,060,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3,118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 367,954 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of FPI stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $556.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 150.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

