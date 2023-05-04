Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $924,000 Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $587.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,052.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $103,416.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $249,156. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

