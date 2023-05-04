Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wix.com by 116.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Wix.com Company Profile



Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

