Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,668 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $923.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

