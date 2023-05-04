AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

