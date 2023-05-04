Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.