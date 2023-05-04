Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

