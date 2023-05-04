Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Update

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 33,850,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

