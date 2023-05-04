All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

