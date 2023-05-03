Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Workday were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Workday by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $209.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.