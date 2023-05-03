Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Workday were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Workday by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.75. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

