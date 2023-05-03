Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 593 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $309.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

