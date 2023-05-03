U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.