U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE AOS opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

