U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Forestar Group stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $990.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.62. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

