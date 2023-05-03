U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,346.73 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,299.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,301.14.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

