SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

FFIV stock opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.54. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,709 shares of company stock worth $1,849,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

