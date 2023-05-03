SG Americas Securities LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

