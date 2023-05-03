SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

