Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,162 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $309.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

