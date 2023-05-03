NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

