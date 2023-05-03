Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 189,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $50,042,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average is $254.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $309.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,767 shares of company stock worth $10,910,811. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

