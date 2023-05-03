Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 189,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,042,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day moving average is $254.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $309.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

