IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.30

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 3358348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,781 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,703,000 after buying an additional 1,397,305 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

