iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

