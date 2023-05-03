D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

