D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 22,350 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

