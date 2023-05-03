D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of FAF opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

