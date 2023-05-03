D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.
Newell Brands Stock Down 4.2 %
NWL stock
opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.91.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.24%.
Insider Transactions at Newell Brands
In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Featured Stories
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
Newell Brands Trading Down 4.2 %
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
Newell Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
