D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $238,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $8,702,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

RLI Trading Down 0.8 %

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

