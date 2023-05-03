D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $223,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.77.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.