D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $222,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $28,718,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

GitLab stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of -0.29.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

