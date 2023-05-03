D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

