D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 13,376 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Coupang by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

