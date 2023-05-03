D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

