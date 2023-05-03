Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calix were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Calix by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Calix by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Stock Performance

Calix stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

