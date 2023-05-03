Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 187598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

