Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 1,690 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $309.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,767 shares of company stock worth $10,910,811. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

