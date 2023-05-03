Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

