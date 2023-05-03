928 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $305.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

