8,227 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

