8,227 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

