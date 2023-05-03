150 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in LPL Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 56.72%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

