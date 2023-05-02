Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.42 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Approximately 4,554,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,322,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Zephyr Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 39,473 gross acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

