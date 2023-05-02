Ycg LLC Sells 799 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ycg LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

