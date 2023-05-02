Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

