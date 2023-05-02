Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($51.82).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.97) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.97) to GBX 4,600 ($57.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.73) to GBX 3,800 ($47.48) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.73) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Unilever news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.22), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($88,412,191.15). Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,436.50 ($55.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.13. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,407.50 ($42.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,229.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,148.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,584.91%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

